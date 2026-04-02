'What a difference a day makes': Floodwaters surge, then recede in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGBY HILLS, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Chagrin River had surged to more than 14 feet. By Thursday morning, levels have dropped to less than half that, and there are currently no active warnings in place.

However, the past 24 hours brought intense challenges for first responders across Willoughby Hills.

A total of 2.36 inches of rain was recorded at the local fire station in a short period, quickly causing widespread flooding throughout the city.

Officials say the sudden surge led to dangerous conditions, prompting a high volume of emergency calls.

Residents reported yards quickly filling with water, which then rushed into basements. The situation was made worse by widespread power outages that disabled some sump pump systems, allowing water to accumulate inside homes.

Fire crews responded to numerous flooded properties, with some residents also dealing with raw sewage backing up into their homes.

According to fire officials, the speed at which the river rose caught many off guard.

“We got a call from one of our residents advising that the water had risen and went over the banks and into the road within the hour, which is very fast,” said Fire Chief Robert Gandee of Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue. “Some other residents along the river reported they’ve never seen it rise so fast, so that’s a concern.”

The rapidly changing conditions also made roadways hazardous. In several cases, drivers became stranded in high water and required assistance.

Officials are urging caution as conditions continue to stabilize.

On the roads, conditions can change quickly, especially in the early morning darkness. If you encounter standing water, authorities stress one key message: turn around, don’t drown.