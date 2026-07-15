What does it mean to have daylight saving time year-round?

The big debate about meddling with time and attempts to save daylight had a potentially big update on Tuesday.

The U.S. House voted to pass a measure to enact year-round daylight saving time across the country. This is only a first step. It will now head to the Senate for approval before going to the president for his signature and becoming law.

RELATED: House passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

But what does this really mean for you?

First, it's important to understand the terminology. As it stands, the majority of the U.S. changes the clock twice a year. We "fall back" in November to standard time and get that extra hour of sleep. Then we "spring forward" in March, lose an hour of sleep, and move into daylight saving time.

We are already in daylight saving time for the majority of the year (March to November). We are in daylight saving time right now. So, remaining permanently in daylight saving time will not affect the summer months, but it would make a big difference during the winter, or from November to March.

When we change the clocks and are in standard time, the sun comes up shortly before 8 a.m. on the first day of winter and sets around 5 p.m around Northeast Ohio. If this bill became law and we stayed in permanent daylight saving time, the sun would set around 6 p.m. but would not rise until 9 a.m. on the first day of winter.

Not a perfect solution either, and hence why there is such a debate around the topic. We are lacking daylight in the winter, no matter what, across Northeast Ohio. On the shortest day of the year, or the first day of winter, Cleveland has just over nine hours of daylight.

We will, of course, keep you posted on any big changes that happen.

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