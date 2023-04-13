What the hail?! Explaining different hail sizes

Hail is frozen precipitation that can grow to very large sizes through the collection of water that freezes onto the hailstone’s surface. Hailstones begin as embryos, which include graupel or sleet, and then grow in size. Hailstones can have a variety of shapes and include lumps and bumps that may even take the shape of small spikes. Hailstones must be at least 0.2 inches in size. You can read more about how hail is formed here or watch below.

How hail forms and why it can be dangerous

Hail size is often estimated by comparing it to a known object. Most hailstorms are made up of a mix of different sizes, and only the very largest hail stones pose a serious risk to people caught in the open. When reporting hail, estimates comparing the hail to a known object with a definite size are good, but measurements using a ruler, calipers, or a tape measure are best. Below is a list of sizes. Hail is considered severe when it falls with a 1-inch diameter or more.

Pea = 1/4 inch diameter

Mothball = 1/2 inch diameter

Penny = 3/4 inch diameter

Nickel = 7/8 inch

Quarter = 1 inch — hail quarter size or larger is considered severe

Ping-Pong Ball = 1 1/2 inch

Golf Ball = 1 3/4 inches

Tennis Ball = 2 1/2 inches

Baseball = 2 3/4 inches

Tea cup = 3 inches

Softball = 4 inches

Grapefruit = 4 1/2 inches

The largest hailstone recovered in the United States fell in Vivian, South Dakota, on June 23, 2010, with a diameter of 8 inches and a circumference of 18.62 inches! It weighed 1 lb 15 oz. If you ever want to report hail during a storm to the National Weather Service, you can do so at this link.

