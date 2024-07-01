What to do if you're stuck in a rip current

We've seen it over and over rip Currents in Lake Erie.

On Monday, there will be a breezy north wind, giving us two-foot to four-foot waves and sparking rip currents.

The National Weather Service has issued Beach Hazard Statements in regard to the dangers.

If you get caught in a rip current, stay calm, swim parallel to the beach out of the rip current, then back to shore.

Always follow safe swimming practices and respect the lake.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter