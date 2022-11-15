What to expect for the winter weather coming on Wednesday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The first impactful snowfall is expected to hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Wednesday into Thursday night.

As a front moves Northeast over the next 24 hours, a scattered rain and snow mix will begin Tuesday afternoon.

More snow showers will be possible Tuesday evening into the early morning on Wednesday, as temperatures begin to fall into the low to mid-30s.

Light accumulations will be possible overnight, with many areas getting under two inches of snow, especially in the eastern viewing area.

Then the low will track into New England and the wind direction will shift from the south toward the west.

This change in wind direction will crank up the Lake Effect Snow Machine, as colder air moves over "warm" Lake Erie.

Lake Effect will begin to take shape late Wednesday night and continue into the day on Thursday.

Areas in the main Snow Belt may pick up half a foot of snow by the end of Thursday.

News 5 How much snow we can expect in Northeast Ohio through Friday.

Secondary snow belt areas will see one to three inches.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ashtabula and Lake counties for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday's commute might be a messy one, so make sure you leave early and give yourself plenty of time.

