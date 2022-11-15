Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula County ahead of Wednesday's snowfall

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ashtabula County for this upcoming Wednesday night.

The watch is in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The county could see up to seven inches of snow.

Snowfall could reach up to one inch an hour early Thursday morning.

Thursday morning's commute could be dangerous due to winter-like conditions.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter