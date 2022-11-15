Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula County ahead of Wednesday's snowfall

Winter Weather
Charles Krupa/AP
A man finishes shoveling his walkway after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow.
Winter Weather
Posted at 6:13 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 06:13:30-05

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ashtabula County for this upcoming Wednesday night.

The watch is in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The county could see up to seven inches of snow.

Snowfall could reach up to one inch an hour early Thursday morning.

Thursday morning's commute could be dangerous due to winter-like conditions.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018