When can Northeast Ohio expect the first frost?

Fall officially arrived this weekend. The days are rapidly getting shorter, and temperatures are starting to fall, so if you are wondering when our first frost could occur - you came to the right spot!

The typical first frost happens across Northeast Ohio during October. Depending on where you live, it can happen earlier or later within the month. For example, the lakeshore typically stays warmer overnight during the fall due to the influence of the mild water temperatures in Lake Erie. This means typically, the first frost happens in Cleveland in mid-October. Meanwhile, inland temperatures will be cooler. That means the average first frost usually happens in early October there!

wews

Average First Frost (36F)



Akron-Canton, Oct. 8

Cleveland, Oct. 14

Erie, Oct. 19

Mansfield, Oct. 2

Toledo, Oct. 6

Youngstown, Oct. 1

For what it is worth, it looks like we will be pretty temperate for the next two weeks at least. This means the first frost could be delayed for some. October starts in one week, and it appears temperatures next week will be mild and even potentially slightly above average. Below is the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. It shows there is a strong signal (60-70%) for above-average temperatures through Oct. 7. Of course, we will continue to keep you posted on the daily forecasts. When a frost does look possible, we will certainly let you know. If you are interested, there are additional data below regarding the average first freeze, the earliest frost, and the earliest freeze.

wews

Average First Freeze (32F)



Akron-Canton, Oct. 19

Cleveland, Oct. 28

Erie, Nov. 1

Mansfield, Oct. 14

Toledo, Oct. 17

Youngstown, Oct. 14

Earliest Frost



Akron-Canton, Sept. 14 (1902)

Cleveland, Sept. 21 (1973)

Erie, Sept. 17 (1959)

Mansfield, Aug. 27 (1946)

Toledo, Aug. 29 (1982)

Youngstown, Aug. 29 (1982)

Earliest Freeze



Akron-Canton, Sept. 21 (1956)

Cleveland, Sept. 29 (1942)

Erie, Oct. 3 (1974)

Mansfield, Aug. 30 (1946)

Toledo, Sept. 14 (1975)

Youngstown, Aug. 29 (1982)

