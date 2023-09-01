'When it rains...' — This summer was one of the wettest on record in Cleveland

It has been a soggy summer!! June 1 through Aug. 31 is known as "meteorological summer" and will be our window of time when referring to "summer" in this article. Meteorological seasons are based on average temperatures over a three-month period rather than using the Earth's position in relation to the sun. Also, remember that this is specific to Cleveland Hopkins Airport; there will, of course, be variables across the entire view area.

Since June 1, there has only been one 90-degree day in Cleveland, but more notable is how WET it has been. Since June 1, or the start of meteorological summer, through August 31, Cleveland received 17.11 inches of rain. That is more than 6 inches above normal. That puts us in third place for the wettest summer on record! The wettest summer ever picked up 19.88 inches in 1972, and the second wettest summer was actually only two years ago, with 18.81 inches!

If you recall, this summer started off very dry, as was most of May, but that swiftly changed. June ended up near average with 3.99 inches of rain — a surplus of 0.16 inches. However, rain and storms increased during July, with 6.75 inches of rain, and 14 "wet" days with at least 0.01 inch of rain. It was actually the seventh wettest July on record. There were 14 days with measurable rainfall in August. We ended the month with 6.37 inches, which was the ninth-wettest August on record in Cleveland. You can scroll through the three calendars below that show the rainy vs. dry days in Cleveland during June, July, and August.

June, July, and August were all cooler than normal too! June's average temperature was 3.2 degrees below normal, July was 1.1 degrees below average, and August was 2.1 degrees below average. However, we are actually heating up as we move into meteorological fall! The first few days of September look way ABOVE average!You can check out the Power of 5 Forecast here.

