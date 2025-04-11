When to look for the Full Pink Moon!

This weekend is the Full Pink Moon!

Let's address the elephant in the room right off the bat. No, the moon will not turn a shade of pink this weekend. It is just called the pink moon.

Over centuries, different cultures have named all of the full moons. Most of the nicknames have come from Native Americans and are still used today.

April's Pink Moon is named after a species of pink wildflowers that bloom in early Spring. April's full moon can also be called the egg moon, the fish moon, or the sprouting grass moon.

This year, the Pink Moon is also a micromoon. It is basically the opposite of a supermoon.

It will likely appear smaller and dimmer because the moon is at its farthest distance from Earth during its orbit.

Peak illumination of the full moon will happen around 8:30 pm on Saturday (8:22 pm to be exact).

News 5

Clouds should be clearing by Saturday evening, especially farther west; a few clouds could linger east of I-77.

With clearing clouds, I think it is worth taking a peek and seeing if you notice it looks smaller than normal. It will be cold, though!

The next Supermoon will not be until October (also known as the Hunter's Moon).

News 5

