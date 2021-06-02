Where and when we’ll get rain today

CLEVELAND — Light rain spreading northeast through midday Wednesday.

Trent Magill | News 5 Cleveland.

We can't rule out a few embedded downpours but the heaviest rain should hold off until this evening. Once that energy arrives, it won't pull out until late Thursday. Plan on scattered storms tonight and into Thursday followed by a few more storms Thursday afternoon.

Any areas that get hit my multiple downpours could get an inch or so of rain. That's enough to spark localized high water.

By the weekend we're MUCH drier and MUCH hotter!!! We're talking pushing 90º for most of us!

