Where is all the snow?! Tracking Storm Systems that could add to our seasonal snowfall totals

The 2022 - 2023 snow season has been lackluster (so far) in Cleveland! The first measurable snowfall occurred on November 13th. Since then, Cleveland has only received 9.4 inches of snow. For perspective, typically we have seen over 28 inches of snow by January 20th! That means we are running about 19 inches below what is typical.

wews

Of course, we have a lot of winter left and plenty of time to change these numbers. In fact, I am keeping my eye on two systems this week that could bring additional snow to northeast Ohio.

Saturday will only feature flurries. It will be a cloudy day with cold temperatures. Quiet overall!

However, I am watching an area of low pressure to our south near the Gulf of Mexico and a second low pressure in the plains. These are expected to merge and bring widespread snow to our neck of the woods for Sunday.

wews

Temperatures will remain steady all weekend long with little variability, but snow will be increasing by tomorrow morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, it looks like a rain-to-snow mix will be possible in the mid to late morning on Sunday. The mix will transition over to all snow by the afternoon and continue into the evening. It does look to be widespread and most communities will pick up a couple of inches of snow overall several hours.

Plan for around 1-3 inches for most locations, but lake-effect snow will linger into Monday. So another 1-2'' will be possible in the Snowbelt on Monday. This is not a ton of snow but could be a nuisance or make travel a bit more tricky.

wews

wews

wews

wews

There is another system that could bring more wintry precipitation to the area by the middle of the week. I will be honest, there is still A LOT of uncertainty regarding this next system. The exact track and therefore precipitation type, totals and impacts are all uncertain. However, we are all watching this next system and will keep you posted with the latest information!

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter