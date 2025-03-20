Why was Thursday morning's rain filled with dirt?

Wild to think our rain had dirt from Texas in it, but it's true! Well, mostly.

Water vapor needs something to condense onto to form a raindrop. It's called cloud condensation nuclei or CCN, which can come in many forms, but last night's rain used dust particles from the dust storms across the plains as CCN.

Those drops were lofted up into the jet stream and booked on a one-way trip to Ohio!

Once the heavier rain picked up, the dirty drops were washed away, but for a bit overnight,t it was wild to see!

If you saw it or have photos of it, I'd love to see it.

