Widespread heavy rain expected in Northeast Ohio for Friday

The rain returns Friday. Katie McGraw discusses timing, totals and precipitation type.

SUMMARY: An area of low pressure will be moving toward the Great Lakes from the Plains on Friday. This system is expected to bring widespread heavy rain. Plan for a soggy day with periods of heavy rain, wintry precipitation mixing in, localized flooding, and gusty winds on Friday.

ALERTS: The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Watch for many communities in western Ohio including a few counties in The Power of 5 viewing area. A flood watch is in effect for Ashland, Huron, Sandusky, Holmes, Seneca, and Richland Counties on Friday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible on Friday. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Remember to never drive through flooded roads!

Plus, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued due to threat of significant lakeshore flooding in Lucas, Ottawa and Erie Counties, including The Islands of Lake Erie. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has also issued Gale Warning for Friday afternoon through Friday evening for the nearshore and open waters of Lake Erie from Maumee Bay to Vermilion as well as the open waters from Willowick to Geneva-on-the-lake. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Plan for easterly winds to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 6 to 11 feet. Additionally, water levels along the western lakeshore will rise Friday evening and may briefly approach flood levels. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

TIMING: The rest of Thursday will stay dry. Even early Friday looks dry for the morning commute. However, rain will be increasing from the southwest to the north. Rain becomes widespread by late morning and the early afternoon. Rain is expected to pick up in intensity during the afternoon and evening. A wintry mix is possible at times, particularly in both the Northwestern and Northeastern corners of the state. Accumulating snow will be most likely near Toledo and far Northwestern Ohio.

As rain decreases in coverage, lingering showers are expected to transition over to snow by Friday night and into Early on Saturday. Minor accumulation will be possible at that time. Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about timing, coverage and precipitation type.

SEVERE THREAT: The severe threat is very low for Northeast Ohio on Friday. There is a much greater threat for severe storms to our south - especially from Louisville, Kentucky to Nashville, Tennessee. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will be likely in our neck of the woods though. Winds will be increasing throughout Friday morning and become strong by Friday afternoon. We will keep you posted if a wind advisory is issued across our region.

HOW MUCH: This strong storm system will bring widespread rain of 1 to 1.5 inches across the region, with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy rainfall combined with a wet ground could lead to flooding and river rises along with ponding on the roads. Additionally, most of the viewing area will not see much in the way of snow accumulation. Plan for 1 inch or less for most. The exception will be Northwest Ohio and the primary snowbelt.

