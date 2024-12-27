Wild weather for the rest of 2024!

Rain is returning for the weekend, but it will not rain for the whole time. The best chance for widespread and heavy rain is on Sunday, with much colder temperatures returning by the New Year.

An area of low pressure is en route to Northeast Ohio, with a warm front lifting through the area on Friday. This will bring the return of rain starting as soon as Friday afternoon. Showers look fairly scattered and light, but if you have any plans this evening, do not be surprised if you deal with some rain.

With more clouds - it will stay very mild tonight and into Saturday. Temps are skyrocketing this weekend! Highs near 60 degrees will be possible with southerly winds of 10-15 mph.

There is another rain chance on Saturday, but coverage looks the lowest of the entire weekend. A spotty isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but there will be plenty of dry time.

Sunday is the wettest day of the weekend. Widespread and heavier rain will roll in early on Sunday. This looks like a 100% chance of rain. While the potential for rain decreases sssslllooowwwlllyyy throughout the day, plan for rain for much of the day, including during the Browns Game. It will remain mild with temps in the 50s for many.

When all is said and done, 0.50 - 1.25 inches of rain will be possible this weekend. Most of that is falling on Sunday.

A pattern flip is set to arrive by New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. If you are hitting the town on Tuesday night to ring in the new year, plan for chilly showers with temperatures falling into the 30s. It will be MUCH colder a week from today and I cannot rule out some snow showers!

