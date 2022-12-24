WILD WEATHER: What to expect for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Merry Christmas!

Whew! That storm on Friday really packed a punch! Snow totals (so far) have been around 2 - 4'' for most communities in NE Ohio, but this storm wasn't just about the snow. It was the intense winds and BRUTAL wind chills! Peak wind chills were 30 to 40 degrees BELOW ZERO and wind gusts were as strong as a tropical storm!

So what should you expect for the rest of the holiday weekend?

In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be *AS* cold as Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the single digits with wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero.

Therefore, the National Weather Service has downgraded blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and wind chill warnings to a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, it is in effect for Cuyahoga, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Erie, Huron Lorain, Richland, Ashland, and Medina Counties until 1 p.m. Saturday. It is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for Lake and Ashtabula Counties. Additional snow accumulations are possible up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than half a mile at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected through Christmas morning. Plan for wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Later tonight, we will be monitoring a band of lake-effect snow that could shift farther south and impact our lakeshore communities in Lake and Ashtabula Counties. It's not a sure thing though, so we will keep you posted on-air and online all holiday weekend! Stay safe and warm!!

Plus, we will be slowly warming up over the next few days! By the end of the year, we could see 50s again!!

