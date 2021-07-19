Wildfires in Canada causing hazy skies over Cleveland area

CLEVELAND — You may have noticed a haze over the sky across the Greater Cleveland area on Monday.

A little haze in our sky today from the wildfires in Canada. Light winds from the northwest will continue the spread. #WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/8mdzlb9afY — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) July 19, 2021

The haze is from the smoke caused by wildfires in Canada. Light winds from the northwest will continue the spread.

View from the Huron River and pier showed a hazy sky on Monday.

Ohio's Lake Erie Shores and Islands. View of the Huron Pier and River on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Many areas near the boundary waters are closed due to fire and smoke danger. For Northeast Ohio, that means a slightly different-looking sky.

Our sky is cloud-free but not smoke-free. Our normally brilliant blue July sky is being masked by the smoke from the wildfires in Ontario, Canada.

At the surface, our air quality suffers a bit but don't expect major concerns from this round. Winds shift more west then southwest tomorrow and should clear our sky out before our next round of rain rolls in late Tuesday.

Here's a link to the EPA's website monitoring the latest.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle wildfires in western Canada as that country experiences another heatwave. Already, wildfires have ravaged an area larger than Rhode Island as drought and scorching temperatures continue, according to the Guardian.

