Wind Advisory issued for counties east of Cuyahoga

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Wind Advisory has been issued for multiple counties.

The advisory is in place until 4 p.m. for the following counties:



Cuyahoga

Lake

Ashtabula

Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Power outages are possible.

