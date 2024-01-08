Wind Advisory issued for Cuyahoga County Tuesday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga County from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Winds on Tuesday will be strong.

Gusts through midday will be over 50mph in parts of Northeast Ohio.

That will impact your day.

Blowing debris and wet roads will be the biggest concern so plan accordingly.

