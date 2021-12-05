Wind Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Wind Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in place for Monday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the following counties:



Cuyahoga County.

Ashtabula County.

Erie County.

Lorain County.

Lake County.

Winds gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Power outages are possible.

