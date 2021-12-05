Wind Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Wind Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
The advisory is in place for Monday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the following counties:
- Cuyahoga County.
- Ashtabula County.
- Erie County.
- Lorain County.
- Lake County.
Winds gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Power outages are possible.
