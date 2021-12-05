Watch
Wind Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday

Dave Gapinski
Lake Erie
Posted at 10:17 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 10:17:48-05

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Wind Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in place for Monday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Cuyahoga County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Erie County.
  • Lorain County.
  • Lake County.

Winds gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Power outages are possible.

