Winter is not over yet: Tracking our next winter storm

CLEVELAND — We are only 11 days away from the official start of spring, but winter is not done with Northeast Ohio quite yet.

The Power of 5 Weather Team is tracking a new winter storm as a strong area of low pressure develops out to our west this week. The low pressure lifts north by Friday and will likely bring another round of accumulating snow to our region. We will continue to tweak numbers over the next few days. For now, I want to take an early look at timing, where we expect the highest totals and potential impacts. I also will discuss how long the snowy and cold weather will last.

TIMING:

Friday will start off cold but dry. As of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like the snow will not start until the late afternoon and early evening on Friday. Snow will become widespread by Friday night and continue into Saturday morning. Snow looks to gradually taper off and quickly moves out for most of our viewing area by Saturday afternoon. However, lake effect snow will likely linger on Saturday with blustery winds and frigid temperatures.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea regarding timing and coverage.

HIGHEST TOTALS & POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

The highest totals and greatest impacts look to be in our southeastern communities with much smaller totals farther to the northwest near Toledo.

Below you can see how the most significant snowfall is expected far away from the Cleveland area in Pennsylvania and New York.

As of Wednesday afternoon, we are expecting roughly 2-5 inches of snow for many locations across Northeast Ohio. The highest totals 5-8 inches will be to the southeast. Shovelable snow around 2-5 inches is expected across many areas including Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Mansfield.

Only minor accumulation is expected to the northwest, around 1-3 inches for Norwalk and Willard with less than two inches as you get closer to Toledo.

With accumulating snow expected, we should all prepare for slippery, slick roads with periods of low visibility. Travel will likely be affected on Friday night and early Saturday. Plan for it to take longer to get from A to B and take it easy on the roads.

LOOKING AHEAD:

If you are ready for winter weather to end, you are in luck! Saturday will stay cold all day and even Sunday morning will still be frigid. However, temperatures are expected to be more seasonable by Sunday afternoon in the 40s. Temperatures continue to rise into early next week too! Highs in the 50s look likely by Monday. This means the snow will be melting quickly. Be sure to stay plugged in with the Power of 5 Weather Team. We will continue to post and discuss any forecast changes/updates.

