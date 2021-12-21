Watch
Winter officially begins Tuesday at 10:59 a.m.

Today is the shortest day of sunlight
Winter begins today at 10:59 a.m.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 07:17:39-05

CLEVELAND — The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which begins Tuesday at 10:59 a.m. EST.

The coldest three months are December, January and February. But did you know there is more than one season? Astronomical Winter. It starts on the Winter Solstice when the northern hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun.

It means today is the shortest day/longest night for us and the longest day/shortest night for our friends south of the Equator.

