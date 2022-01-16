Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm is headed to Northeast Ohio, and multiple counties are either under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lake and Portage counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

A total of seven to nine inches of snow is expected in this area by Monday morning.

Your Monday morning commute to work could be very difficult due to the snowfall.

The heaviest snowfall will happen from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 10 a.m. on Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Stark and Portage counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

A total of six to nine inches of snow is expected in this area.

The heaviest snowfall will happen from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Medina, Summit and Wayne counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

A total of four to six inches of snow is expected in this area.

The heaviest snowfall will happen from 10 p.m Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga County from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.

A total of four to seven inches of snow is expected in this area.

The heaviest snowfall will happen from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

