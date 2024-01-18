Winter Storm Warnings issued for many counties in northern Ohio

Two systems (a clipper from the Northwest and a disturbance to the south) will interact with each other Thursday night and end up bringing widespread accumulating snow to the entire viewing area and into Friday. Some communities will continue to deal with snow on Saturday as well.

As with every system that affects NEO, there will be a range of impacts, including how much snow to expect and when. There are a lot of details to discuss with this system, but I am going to try to break it down and summarize it - so everyone has an idea of what to expect over the next three days.

QUICK NOTES:



Winter weather alerts go into effect tonight.

Snow starts tonight and becomes widespread. Looks like a good chance for everyone in our viewing area to see accumulating snowfall.

Snow continues into Friday afternoon for much of the area, meaning both commutes could be negatively impacted.

Snow transitions to lake effect by Friday evening, ending snow for counties outside of the snow belts

The lake effect lingers into Saturday, with some additional accumulation for the secondary and primary snowbelt. It could take until Saturday night for portions of the snowbelt to see the snow come to a complete end.

Saturday will be frigid with temps in the teens and gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Keep in mind snowfall totals are for the entire event. Also, remember to look at the low AND high numbers of the snowfall total range.

Plan for tweaks and updates to the forecast/this article. We will keep you posted on any big changes to the forecast.

ALERTS: The National Weather Service has issued two different winter weather alerts for every single community/county in the Power of 5 Viewing area.



A WINTER STORM WARNING for Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties will be in effect from 1 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

for Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties will be in effect from 1 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is also in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Huron, Medina, and Summit counties but will expire much earlier. It is set to expire at 4 a.m. Saturday.

is also in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Huron, Medina, and Summit counties but will expire much earlier. It is set to expire at 4 a.m. Saturday. The warning is for counties that are in pink in the graphic below. Snow totals over six inches are expected, with gusty winds up to 30 mph in the warned area. Snow will linger the longest in Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Painesville, Willowick, Wickliffe, Chardon, South Russell, Bainbridge, Chesterland, Middlefield, and Burton. Since the snow stays in this area the longest, the highest totals are expected there. Plan for about 6-10 inches through Saturday. The warning area also includes the cities of Cleveland, Akron, Sandusky, Huron, Lorain, Elyria, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Norwalk, Willard, Brunswick, Medina, and Wadsworth, but snow is expected to wrap up earlier.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for every other community/county in our viewing area (the counties in purple). It will be in effect from 10 p.m. tonight through Friday night. The advisory includes the cities of Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Fremont, Tiffin, Upper Sandusky, Bucyrus, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Marion, Millersburg, and Killbuck. Two to five inches looks likely for the communities in the advisory/purple, with isolated higher amounts near six inches.

TIMING AND TOTALS: Widespread snow will start tonight in southwest Ohio and spread up to the Northeast between 9 p.m. and midnight on Thursday. Widespread, steady snow will continue overnight and into Friday. Snow could be heavy at times and could make travel difficult all day on Friday. By noon on Friday, most communities will have picked up one to three inches of snow during the morning hours, but numerous snow showers look to continue well into the afternoon. By the time we get to Friday evening, I expect there to be two to five inches across our entire viewing area, with a couple of spots over six inches.

Widespread snow transitions to lake effect by Friday night. This will shut down the snow for most of the area, but Lake effect snow will continue into Saturday for the primary and secondary snowbelts. It could take as long as Saturday night to completely end in the primary snowbelt (Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties). Additional accumulation is expected on Saturday from the lake effect snow. Plan for 4-8 inches in the secondary snowbelt and 6-10 inches in the primary snowbelt. You can scroll through the images below of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing of widespread snow and when it changes to the lake effect. The last graphic shows expected snowfall totals as of Thursday morning. We're here for you and will keep you posted in a variety of ways over the next few days. Stay safe!

TONIGHT FUTURE RADAR

FRIDAY MORNING FUTURE RADAR

FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT FUTURE RADAR

PROJECTED SNOWFALL TOTALS

