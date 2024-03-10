Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Sunday across NEO

Winter is not over yet! We are waking up this Sunday morning to snow-covered roads and lawns in many communities (although not all) after an intense band of snow moved into NEO early this morning.

That band quickly dropped a couple of inches of snow and rapidly dropped visibility, too. The band has continued to move inland. A trough is swinging through the Great Lakes and bringing the snow today following a cold front on Saturday.

Temperatures dropped 20 to 25 degrees in the last 24 hours. As this disturbance moves through the area, it brings scattered snow, and eventually, the lake effect machine gets flipped on.

Snow squalls will be possible today. The highest accumulation is expected around Greater Cleveland. This is where several winter weather alerts are in effect.

ALERTS: The National Weather Service in Cleveland has upgraded Cuyahoga County to a Winter Storm Warning from a winter weather advisory overnight. Over 4 inches of snow will be possible, especially in eastern Cuyahoga County.

There is also a winter storm warning in effect for Geauga County. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible there.

Plan on slippery road conditions and travel could be very difficult. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Patchy-blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The NWS in Cleveland also issued winter weather advisories for Lake, Ashtabula, Summit, Trumbull, and Medina Counties.

Accumulating snow is expected here as well, but the totals look lower. 2 to 4 inches will be more common in the purple counties. All alerts expire at 10 pm.

NEWS 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter