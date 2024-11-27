Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of heavy Lake Effect snow potential

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lake and Ashtabula counties from late on Thanksgiving into Monday morning.

Following a storm system on Thanksgiving, the lake-effect snow machine is expected to be turned on and stay on for days.

Heavy lake-effect snow will be possible with several inches of snow will be possible over the entire weekend; however, there remains some uncertainty in the exact placement and timing of lake-effect snow bands across the region and how long the snow lingers.

News 5

It is important to remember that lake-effect snow can cause the weather to vary from bands of heavy and persistent snow to dry weather just a few miles apart.

The visibility can also vary greatly.

Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions.

Any heavy lake effect snow bands will have the potential for one to two inches-per-hour snowfall rates, resulting in fast accumulations and poor visibility.

That could make travel difficult to impossible, especially along Interstate 90, which could impact holiday travel. You should start to plan, especially if you plan to travel along I-90 from Cleveland to Buffalo, New York.

news 5

Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlights, shovels, blankets, and extra clothing.

Also, take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.

News 5

