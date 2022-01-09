Winter Storm Watch issued as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. The watch is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties.

It's a wet but mild start to your Sunday. Rain will gradually come to an end Sunday afternoon, but the mild temperatures will exit as well. Expect temperatures around freezing in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight and early on Monday.

Colder air and a shift in the winds will kick the lake effect snow machine into gear. Moderate to heavy lake effect snow will be possible and accumulating snow is likely starting after 12 a.m. Monday and continuing until early on Tuesday.

This will be a similar scenario to last week's lake effect snow event with a wide range of snowfall totals. The highest amounts are expected in the primary snowbelt/eastern Cuyahoga into Lake and Geauga Counties.

As of Sunday morning, expect the area in purple to pick up several inches of snow (5-8") and locally higher amounts. Additionally, these bands are also expected to reach into southern Ashtabula County.

Travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes. It will also be frigid with temperatures in the 20s and winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will be likely during the afternoon.

