Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Ohio counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for numerous Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday night.

The following counties will be under this watch from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Tuesday at 11 a.m.:



Lorain

Lake

Cuyahoga

Medina

Geauga

Ashtabula

Summit

Portage

Northeast Ohio's first snow of the season is coming this week and will be a wet, slushy snow that could bring down trees or branches, especially those near the lakeshore that still have a decent amount of leaves.

Heavy lake-effect snow is possible, with potential accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas.

The combination of heavy, wet snow and blustery winds with gusts over 30 miles per hour could lead to tree damage and possible power outages.

