Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday evening

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for numerous Northeast Ohio counties toward the end of this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties will be under this watch from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday:

  • Lake
  • Cuyahoga
  • Medina
  • Geauga
  • Ashtabula
  • Summit

While snow will begin to fall earlier in the weekend, lake-effect snow will develop across areas on Monday, with 3-6+ inches possible in the primary snowbelt through that night.

In total, 4+ inches are likely on the south side of the metro from Eastern Lorain County, through the primary snowbelt. Isolated 8 or 9 inch amounts where squalls persist. 2-4" total Sunday through Tuesday for most of the viewing area.

