Winter weather advisories are now in effect for another wintry mix

CLEVELAND — Here we go again — another wintry mix will fall across Northeast Ohio this afternoon, evening, and early Thursday.

Winter weather alerts are in effect across many communities due to the risk of snow and ice accumulation.

A mixture of cold rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet will be possible.

Different conditions will impact different areas, so not everyone will be treated the same. I will break down the alerts in effect, timing, and how much snow vs. ice to expect below.

ALERTS:



A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties across Northern Ohio. It went into effect at 1 pm Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Lorain, Medina, Richfield, Ashland, Wayne, Summit, Portage, Erie, Huron, and Trumbull counties. It will expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday for all of the counties except for Erie and Huron where the advisory expires at 7 am Thursday.

An ice warning is also in effect for Sandusky, Seneca, Ottawa, Lucas, and Wood counties until 7 a.m. Thursday. The greatest impacts from this storm are expected in Northwest Ohio communities in and around Toledo. The highest snowfall and ice amounts are expected there.

IMPACTS:

Plan for a slower and more difficult commute on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning due to slippery road conditions and periodic poor visibility.

Slow down and use extreme caution while traveling. Power outages and tree damage are most likely due to the ice across Northwest Ohio.

Travel is strongly discouraged in the communities under the ice storm warning. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

TIMING:

I am writing this article around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Just in the last hour, light mixed precipitation has shown up on the radar.

This mix will likely intensify by this evening and into tonight, with primarily freezing rain.

Any untreated surface will quickly become incredibly slick. Use extreme caution on the roads getting home this evening and possibly early Thursday.

Most of this wintry mix will be exiting by sunrise on Thursday, but there could still be some lingering slick spots.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of this next wintry mess.

TOTALS:

As mentioned above, conditions and impacts will vary across the area with the greatest impacts felt farther to the north and west. The ice warning was expanded to include more counties this afternoon.

Our far northwestern communities (many of which are not technically in our viewing area) including Toledo, Perrysburg, The Islands, Fremont, Oak Harbor, and Tiffin are expected to see the highest snow amounts AND highest ice amounts.

Significant icing is possible with ice accumulations up to three-tenths of an inch as well as snow and sleet accumulations of 1-3 inches (the highest snowfall will be near Toledo. )

For Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Lorain, Medina, Mentor, Wooster, Ashtabula, and Norwalk (to name a few), you will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Total snow and sleet accumulations will be less than 1 inch for many. Ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible.

For our southern communities, you will see mainly chilly rain with limited accumulation.

The cut-off line will be around Stark/Summit Counties. It could still be slippery at times, but the worst of the storm will affect communities farther north.

