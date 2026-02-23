Winter Weather Advisory brings snowy conditions, school closings to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — After a warm couple of days last week, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northeast Ohio, bringing snow with it.

Watches and Warnings

The following counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. on Tuesday:



Lake

Cuyahoga

Medina

Geauga

Ashtabula

Summit

Lorain

The following counties are under the same advisory until 7 p.m. on Monday:



Erie

Huron

Cleveland weather

Snow Emergency Levels

Medina and Ashland counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Erie and Huron counties have issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

What is a Snow Emergency?

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

School closings

Radar

Power outages

Traffic impacts

