Winter Weather Advisory continues in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 7 a.m.

Mike Vielhaber.
snow
Posted at 6:07 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 06:07:40-05

CLEVELAND — A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

Lake effect snow is expected to bring an additional 1 to 2 inches to the area.

Motorists should plan on slippery roads and hazardous conditions could impact the commute.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the NWS said.

