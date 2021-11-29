Winter Weather Advisory continues in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 7 a.m.

CLEVELAND — A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

Lake effect snow is expected to bring an additional 1 to 2 inches to the area.

Motorists should plan on slippery roads and hazardous conditions could impact the commute.

If you're planning on hanging Christmas tree lights today, it will be chilly all day long but just a few lake effect snow showers are expected east through midday. We should start to dry out this afternoon. #ohwx#weather #WEWS #Cleveland #GMCle pic.twitter.com/I46Nxz9S1Z — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) November 29, 2021

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the NWS said.

