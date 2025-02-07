Winter Weather Advisory: Get ready for another round of ice and snow

Yes, another winter storm is headed our way for this weekend and will bring a mixed bag, including snow, ice, freezing rain, and sleet on Saturday.

Snow and ice accumulation will be possible across the area, making roads slippery and slick.

Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for nearly our entire viewing area (Coshocton, Tuscarawas, and Carroll Counties are omitted). The winter weather advisory goes into effect at 1 pm on Saturday and will remain in effect until 1 am Sunday. It will expire six hours later at 7 am on Sunday for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties.

It is important to note that while much of the area is under a winter weather advisory, the impacts and precipitation type will vary depending on where you live. Let's break down what to expect, where, and when the wintry mix arrives and exits the area.

News 5

TIMING:

With increasing clouds, the rest of your Friday will be cold but quiet.

Saturday morning will start similarly, but low pressure will move up from the south and head toward Northeast Ohio.

Starting in the afternoon, a winter mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and cold rain is possible across the area. It is estimated to arrive between 1 and 4 p.m. and become widespread by 5 p.m.

The good news is that the precipitation does not look likely to linger for very long in most areas.

Most communities will be dry by Saturday night, with only a few lingering flakes in our northern and eastern communities. Those showers will only last until early Sunday.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing, coverage and precipitation type in your neck of the woods (snow is blue, a wintry mix is pink, and rain is green).

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

Note that snow is mostly likely in our Northeasternmost communities, and a wintry mix is expected farther inland to about US 30, with mostly cold rain in our southernmost communities.

News 5

ACCUMULATION:

For the primary snowbelt, including Lake Geauga and Ashtabula counties, 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible by Sunday morning. Ice accumulation is still possible, but it should be more snow than ice.

News 5

Ice accumulations for the snowbelt will be a glaze to 0.10.''

For inland communities (the rest of the counties in the advisory), snowfall amounts will be lower (less than 1 inch), but ice accumulation could be higher (up to two-tenths of an inch).

For communities south of US 30, snow and ice accumulation will be minor as temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer, but you will still have to deal with cold rain and slick spots.

Plan for slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The Power of 5 weather team will be watching this system closely and update you when needed! Stay safe.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter