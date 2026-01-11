Winter Weather Advisory issued for 3 Northeast Ohio counties Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for three Northeast Ohio counties for Sunday's snow.

The National Weather Service issued this winter alert for the following counties until 7 p.m.:



Lake

Geauga

Ashtabula

The rest of Northern Ohio will also see snow, just not as significant snow totals as the snowbelt is expected to see. There can still be significant impacts, even on the west side, as the snow squalls could contain near-blizzard or whiteout conditions for a short 10-to-20-minute stretch at a time.

With 2 to 3 inches reported in the advisory counties so far, and another 1 to 3 inches expected this afternoon, snow totals could approach 5 or 6 inches by the end of the day, triggering the alert there.

A coating up to two inches has been reported in multiple towns from the 77 corridor points west, and another inch or so is possible this afternoon, totalling up to 3 inches outside the advisory area. Most areas, though, will remain under that.

While totals are not grand, the quick visibility drop and heavy bursts of snow remain the primary threats this afternoon. It will end between 4 and 7 p.m. from west to east. Watch out for icy road conditions tonight as the sun goes down, and any untreated areas of snow or standing water could freeze.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter