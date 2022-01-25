Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties during Tuesday's evening commute

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake County and Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore for Tuesday during the evening commute.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Lake effect snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Motorists should plan on slippery roads during this time, as the evening commute and Wednesday’s morning commute could be impacted by accumulating snow.

The NWS said the highest snow accumulations will be located across the northeast part of Lake County and the northern half of Ashtabula county.

