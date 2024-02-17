Winter Weather Advisory issued for lake effect snow squalls on Saturday

A winter weather advisory was issued Saturday morning by the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County until 4 p.m. as well as Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga Counties until 7 p.m. due to additional snow accumulation from lake effect snow and snow squalls.

News 5

The bands of snow we have seen so far this morning have been very good at dropping quick accumulations, covering the roads and dramatically dropping visibility. Snow rates could be 1-2 inches per hour this afternoon. Plan for on-and-off lake-effect snow squalls to continue through the afternoon and evening. That means even if you leave the house and it is dry (with maybe even some sun), that does not mean that will be the case throughout the entire trip. Stay weather-aware and plan for snow - especially in our northeastern communities. As for additional accumulation, another 1-3 inches will be possible today, with locally higher amounts of 4 inches. especially in the snowbelt. Less than 1 inch of snow is expected elsewhere.

According to ODOT, pre-treating the roads started Friday morning or early afternoon before widespread snow. ODOT says it is important to remember that pre-treating doesn’t prevent snow accumulation on the road, it just gives us a head start. With intense lake effect snow squalls, roads can become re-covered within minutes. Always drive for the current conditions. Stay safe!

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter