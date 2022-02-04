Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio as light snow continues

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Northeast Ohio on Friday. The advisory replaced the Winter Storm Warning that was in effect until 7 a.m.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the following counties

Lorain

Lake

Erie

Cuyahoga

Medina

Geauga

Richland

Ashtabula

Huron

Summit

Portage

Wayne

Snow is expected to continue falling in the advisory areas, with total accumulations of up to an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions as plows work to clear the roads.

Light snow will continue through the morning hours, but improvements will continue over the next several hours and conditions should not get any worse.

