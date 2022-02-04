Day 3: Road conditions are a mess as snow tapers off

CLEVELAND — The snow is tapering off slowly from West to East Friday. There will still be a few lingering snow showers during the morning hours on Friday. Gusty winds will continue to blow the snow around but it relaxes as the day goes on, which will help roads stay clear. Even as the snow ends early Friday, expect the roads to stay snow-covered and slick for much of the day Friday.

All of Northeast Ohio is still under a Winter Storm Warning through 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill is tracking the end of the winter storm as the cleanup begins. Tune into Good Morning Cleveland at 5 for the latest.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

The roads are a mess

Photojournalist Mike Vielhaber was canvassing road conditions across Northeast Ohio. Road conditions in Downtown Cleveland are still a mess.

The video below shows overnight road conditions in Downtown Cleveland.

Downtown Cleveland roads

Two RTA Healthline buses got stuck at Euclid Avenue and East 30th Street.

Here is some downtown video. The city plows are working in a large group of 6 but not moving very quickly. This clip starts on East 9th and then shows plows at E40 and Quincy. pic.twitter.com/pJQ5IoE2Ow — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 4, 2022

Public transportation

Due to road conditions Friday, all bus, rail and paratransit services are experiencing delays. The RTA is re-routing or detouring the Healthline, 11, 14 and 15.

Due to road conditions Bus, Rail and Paratransit are experiencing delays. We are re-routing or detouring the HealthLine, 11, 14, & 15. Check on your route a https://t.co/QRZudYRQrW, TransitApp or call 216-621-9500. Please allow extra time and we thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/acAgjDeCEH — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) February 4, 2022

Snow totals

The latest snow totals as of midnight. The storm isn't quite done yet but this storm has unfolded as expected as most areas received 8 to 12 inches of snow.

News 5 Cleveland.

Flights canceled

For the second day in a row, departing flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are canceled as the snow tapers off and the cleanup begins.

Warming Centers

Closures

Snowplow Tracker

The City of Cleveland now has an online snowplow tracker map, allowing you to view the progress of the city's plows in real-time.

Must-see photos

Original stories from the snow

Snow totals and wind speeds you can get anywhere - here are the fun and fascinating stories from this snow storm that you won't see elsewhere:

All dressed up with snow-where to go: Northeast Ohio seems to have a new trend for winter chores

Go behind the wheel with Yvette, a City of Cleveland snowplow driver for the last 24 years

Through snow and sleet, Old Brooklyn man keeps walking in order to keep living

