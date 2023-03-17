Winter Weather Advisory issued for multiple counties Saturday early evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Northeast Ohio Saturday into Sunday due to possible snow in the forecast.

The advisory is in effect for Lake County from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. It's in effect for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula and Geauga counties from 5 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches along and near the Lake Erie shore, and three to six inches in the higher terrain of Lake County are possible. Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph are possible. The NWS urges you to use caution when traveling.

