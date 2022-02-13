Winter Weather Advisory issued for multiple counties Sunday

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties.

The advisory is in place until midnight for the following counties:



Lorain County.

Erie County.

Medina County.

Huron County.

Two to four inches of snow is possible, for a total of four to six inches.

Roads may be slippery.

