Winter Weather Advisory issued for multiple counties Sunday

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties.
The advisory is in place until midnight for the following counties:
- Lorain County.
- Erie County.
- Medina County.
- Huron County.
Two to four inches of snow is possible, for a total of four to six inches.
Roads may be slippery.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter