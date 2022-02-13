Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Winter Weather Advisory issued for multiple counties Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
WEWS
FLe6hJTX0AM9qql.jpg
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 10:06:20-05

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties.

The advisory is in place until midnight for the following counties:

  • Lorain County.
  • Erie County.
  • Medina County.
  • Huron County.

Two to four inches of snow is possible, for a total of four to six inches.

Roads may be slippery.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018