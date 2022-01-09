Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory is in effect for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

Freezing rain and slippery road conditions are expected, the NWS said. Extra care should be taking while driving on bridges and overpasses.

