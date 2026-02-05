Winter Weather Advisory issued for some Northeast Ohio counties from Fri. morning into early Sat. morning

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties in Northeast Ohio from 7 a.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The counties under advisory:



Cuyahoga

Geauga

According to News 5 Meteorologists, there will be two rounds of snow on Friday.

The first round will come with a clipper, from 6 a.m. through noon, with moderate to heavy bands. The snow will be slushy with temperatures closer to 30 degrees by afternoon. That means it'll be tougher to shovel. Roads will also be tougher to clear.

The second round will come with an arctic cold front, from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m., with snow showers and snow squalls. Visibility and travel will be tricky with the wind picking up.

Cold Weather Advisory

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued from 1 a.m. on Saturday to noon on Saturday across all of Northeast Ohio due to negative wind chills in the double digits.

Lake effect snow will then develop heading into Saturday. Lake Huron is still wide open, and Lake Erie has enough open water for fuel. That means additional snowfall is likely where squalls persist through Saturday afternoon.

Cold streak

Today marks the 14th straight day with temperatures below freezing.

News 5 Cleveland

Watch the latest Dog Walking Forecast:

Meet Loki Wolf!

Forecast: 1-2 punch of snow to impact both Friday commutes

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter