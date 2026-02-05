Forecast: Getting a good look at our snow forecast for Friday

CLEVELAND — We're well on our way to make it 14 straight days below 32º today. Brutal cold early, but bright. That sun won't last.

Clouds taking over will really limit the rebound. Frigid temperatures across Northeast Ohio once again, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s on Thursday afternoon. We're warmer on Friday but also wetter. I'm talking snow.

We'll see our first flakes late tonight. Isolated light snow showers through the overnight hours followed by more widespread, heavier snow through midday Friday. The snow will be slushy with temps closer to 30º by afternoon. That means it'll be tougher to shovel. Roads will be tougher to clear also.

Check out the map below for the latest snowfall forecast through Friday afternoon.

We'll get in on more snow Friday evening as winds shift and temps dive. Lake effect snow will set up heading into Saturday. Lake Huron is still wide open and Lake Erie has enough open water for fuel. That means some additional snowfall accumulations are likely where squalls persist Saturday.

There is some hope for seeing seasonable temperatures, but we will have to be patient. Highs are trending warmer by Tuesday and next Wednesday...stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cold. Snow returns late| High: 20º

Friday: Snow showers likely with bursts of heavy snow embedded at times. | High: 30º

Saturday: Lake effect snow possible. Frigid.| High: 12º

Sunday: Another clipper possible. | High: 16º

Monday: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. | High: 25º

