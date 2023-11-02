Winter Weather Awareness: Driving Safely in the Snow

Wintry weather can make road conditions in Ohio dangerous and unpredictable. If you have lived in Ohio for many years, this is obvious.

However, it is so important to get a refresher on winter driving safety ahead of the season because more than 5,000 fatalities occur on the roadways each year due to weather conditions.

Below are some simple tips from The Ohio Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service on safe driving and what to do if you get stuck in a winter storm.

Mike Vielhaber Snow plows clear the road.

Before you get on the roads in the winter:



Make sure your vehicle is completely clear of ice or snow before starting the trip. Flying snow from cars causes accidents. It is also a good idea to let someone know where you are going and what route you will take. If something happens, this person will know where to start a search.

Don't leave the house without the following: a fully charged mobile phone, car charger and an emergency supplies kit in your car. Your emergency supply kit should include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, batteries, a whistle, blankets, a cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.

While you are on the roads in wintry conditions:



Slow down: Even if the roads just look wet, they could still be slick or icy. When snow and ice are present, the posted speed limit is NOT a safe speed. Drive at an appropriate speed for the conditions. Sudden movements can cause your vehicle to slide.

Give more space between other cars: It can take 3 to 10 times farther to stop on slick pavement than on a dry road. The faster you’re going, the longer it will take to stop. Allow a large space between yourself and the car ahead of you. Check out these graphics below that show how much longer it takes to stop going 35 mph and 50 mph when the roads are wet, snowy or icy compared to when they are dry.

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

Accelerate and stop gradually: Never slam on your brakes or begin accelerating quickly in ice or snow. Slick pavement conditions can cause reduced traction and loss of control. If you have anti-lock brakes, press the pedal down firmly and hold it. If you don’t have anti-lock brakes, gently pump the pedal. Either way, give yourself plenty of room to stop.

Don't crowd the plow: The plow driver's field of vision is limited. As a general rule, if you can't see the plow truck's side mirrors, the truck driver can't see you. Always stay two to three car lengths behind the plow. Be patient and provide plow drivers the room they need to complete their work. Try not to pass the plow. Watch for sudden stops or turns. Additionally, plow trucks have a tendency to leave snow clouds as they push snow accumulations off the roadways, creating limited visibility for drivers around them.

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

If your car gets stuck during a storm:



Stay in the vehicle! If you leave your vehicle, you will become disoriented quickly in wind-driven snow and cold. In order to stay warm, you can run the motor for about 10 minutes each hour for heat. Make sure the exhaust pipe is clear from snow because it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. When you are running the motor, you can also open the window a little for fresh air to avoid gas poisoning.

You also want to be visible to rescuers. You can help them find you by turning on the dome light at night when running the engine. You can also tie a bright-colored cloth, preferably red, to your antenna or door. After snow stops falling, raise the hood to indicate you need help.



Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter