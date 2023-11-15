Winter Weather Awareness: How to stay safe on ice

It's critical to know if it's safe to walk or play on ice.

The thicker the ice, the safer it usually is.

Generally, for a person, it should be at least four inches thick.

But, for other activities, like ice fishing or snowmobiling, they need thicker ice.

The ice's thickness can change, and it depends on things like how cold it is and if there's snow on top.

You should also check with experts and use a special tool to test the ice before you go out on it.

Ice should also be clear.

If it's cloudy or hazy that means air pockets are there and it's weaker.

Always be careful, avoid cracked ice or open water, and go with friends.

Don't forget to let someone know where you're going and when you'll be back.

Stay safe on the ice!

