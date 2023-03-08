Winter weather on the way to end the work week

The calendar may say March, but we are looking at more winter weather on the way as we round out the work week!

Our next storm system will begin to move into Northeast Ohio late Thursday into the wee hours of Friday morning. Models are suggesting some light precipitation late Thursday evening into the first half of the morning on Friday before we see more steady snow during the mid-morning on Friday. Some slick spots will be possible for the morning rush on Friday, as the storm system continues to move into the region.

Snow will continue during the late morning into the afternoon on Friday, especially north of the Route 30 corridor. Totals will be varied across the viewing area. From Route 30 and points north, areas will see over two inches, with areas to the south of Route 30 seeing less than two inches and some rain mixing in.

As the system pulls out of the region towards the northeast during the mid to late afternoon on Friday into the evening, we will see some lake-effect snow kick in. This will bring more snow to the snowbelt region. Where another few inches will be possible, especially in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties.

Snowfall totals are very much subject to change between now and Friday! So, stay tuned for the latest from the News 5 Weather Team!

We will see things begin to dry out as we head into the morning on Saturday, but things are still looking on the colder side, as highs will only top off in the lower 30s.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter