Winter weather, road condition advisories issued in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — What to expect

It will be mostly cloudy and cold all weekend. Temperatures likely not cracking 40 degrees either day with several rounds of wintry weather. This includes accumulating snow.

WEWS

Widespread snow and mixed showers are expected from Saturday evening into early on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the area will see around 1-3'' of snow. Expect higher totals the more north and east you live and lower totals to the south and west.

WEWS

Advisories

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Monday for additional accumulation. 3-6'' of snow will be possible by Monday afternoon in the advisory area. This is due to another disturbance moving through the region by Sunday afternoon. Scattered snow showers and squalls are likely again on Sunday with additional lake effect snow showers lingering into Monday morning. Snow squalls are possible and will resulting in isolated higher totals.

WEWS

Slippery roads

GO SLOW! Snow showers have increased in intensity and creating slick and snow covered roads.

Erie County is under a Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory.

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a warning to motorists in parts of northern Ohio, asking them to give crews clearing and treating the roads room to do so. There are more than 260 ODOT crews on the roads as of 8:15 p.m.

8:15PM: Snow is picking up in intensity across portions of northern Ohio. We have more than 260 crews out, statewide. Here are views from a couple of them. Please give them room to work and be extra alert on bridges and overpasses. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/GcZCX07015 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 28, 2021

