Wintry mix with sleet and snow this morning before warmer air moves in this afternoon

Posted at 6:21 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 06:28:31-05

CLEVELAND — Another system moving in this morning is bringing widespread rain and even some sleet and snow mixing in at times.

The Power of 5 Weather Team can't rule out a few slick spots but it's mainly going to be wet roads that we are dealing with instead of icy roads.

By late morning, temps should be close to 40 so precipitation should switch to all rain.

By this afternoon, we should climb to the 50s with more scattered rain showers.

Another round of mainly rain will move in Tuesday and some spots could pick up around an inch of rain over the next few days.

