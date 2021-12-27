Wintry mix with sleet and snow this morning before warmer air moves in this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Another system moving in this morning is bringing widespread rain and even some sleet and snow mixing in at times.

The Power of 5 Weather Team can't rule out a few slick spots but it's mainly going to be wet roads that we are dealing with instead of icy roads.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

By late morning, temps should be close to 40 so precipitation should switch to all rain.

Good morning! Another system building in this morning is bringing a wintry mix to the area - rain, sleet, snow & maybe a little freezing rain is possible. Watch out for a few slick spots! #GMCLE#Weather #WEWS #ohwx #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/rC6EVk3VpZ — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) December 27, 2021

By this afternoon, we should climb to the 50s with more scattered rain showers.

Another round of mainly rain will move in Tuesday and some spots could pick up around an inch of rain over the next few days.

