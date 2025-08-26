Your early Labor Day Weekend forecast

It may only be Tuesday, but let's take a quick sneak peek at the unofficial end of summer and holiday weekend forecast!

Short and sweet: The entire seven-day forecast is below average for the end of August. Typically, afternoon temperatures are in the low 80s and morning temperatures are in the low 60s. We will be running five to 10 degrees below average all week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

The best chance for rain this week falls on Thursday with scattered storms. Lingering activity is expected on Friday, but there appears to be a drying trend by the weekend!

As of Monday evening, it will start in the upper 60s on Friday, low 70s on Saturday, mid 70s on Sunday, to the upper 70s by Labor Day. So while it was below average on Monday, we look to be flirting with 80 degrees by Labor Day!

Of course, the weather can be wild - so the forecast could always change. We will be sure to let you know ASAP if that happens!

