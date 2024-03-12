Your early St. Patrick's Day forecast

This year's St. Patrick's Day is looking to be much cooler, with a very slim shot at rain.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Make sure you grab a jacket if you plan on attending the parade.

RELATED: Here's everything you need to know about Cleveland's 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter