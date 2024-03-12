Your early St. Patrick's Day forecast

This year's St. Patrick's Day is looking to be much cooler, with a very slim shot at rain.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.
Make sure you grab a jacket if you plan on attending the parade.
RELATED: Here's everything you need to know about Cleveland's 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade
