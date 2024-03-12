Watch Now
Your early St. Patrick's Day forecast

Looking ahead to a much cooler St. Patrick's Day with a very slim shot at rain.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 12, 2024
This year's St. Patrick's Day is looking to be much cooler, with a very slim shot at rain.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Make sure you grab a jacket if you plan on attending the parade.

RELATED: Here's everything you need to know about Cleveland's 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade

