Your Fourth of July forecast

Mother Nature having a fireworks show of her own this year.

Thankfully, her timing couldn't be better for our displays!

Our Independence Day is smack dab in the middle of two strong storm systems.

Wednesday's storms could be damaging but should fade overnight into Thursday as the front settles south.

Temperatures on the Fourth of July should be seasonable, with highs in the lower 80s and tolerable humidity.

Our backyard cookouts and evening displays should be storm-free. The only curveball would be if that front gets hung up a bit farther north.

We'll watch a few storms try to spark in our southern counties.

Best shot south of Akron.

Again, those look closer to the I-70 corridor as of now.

So don't cancel any plans just yet, we're watching it.

That next storm system rolls through Friday.

